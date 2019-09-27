Amy Jackson goes on a day out with her new born Andreas; shares first photos

Amy Jackson was blessed with a baby boy on September 23, 2019. The actress named her baby boy, Andreas, and announced the news through her Instagram account. While there are parents who refrain from getting their children clicked, Amy has taken her baby for an outing merely three days after his birth.

Amy Jackson has shared the pictures on her Instagram story wherein, the first picture has a boomerang of she pouting and flaunting her fuller lips. The second picture has a small video of Andreas safely seated on the chair with high security through belts.

The third story has Amy Jackson holding the baby in her arms with one hand and clicking a mirror selfie from the other hand. The actress looks no less than a diva and exudes elegance.

The Singh Is Blingg actress was extremely active during her pregnancy. From photoshoots to travelling outdoors at scenic locations, she literally lived and is living life queen-size. Amy announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photograph pf breastfeeding Andreas and her partner George Panayiotou kissing her forehead. They both looked over the moon and filled with joy.

Prior to this, Amy had held a grand baby shower celebration and revealed the gender of the child at the party. The actress, known for films like Singh Is Bliing and 2.0, has been away from the big screen for a while to dedicate all time to herself and her family. This is a new and a beautiful chapter in her life that she has welcomed with a heartening post. The couple is yet to tie the knot and we are waiting for the day when they embrace each other for a lifetime.

Amy and George got engaged in May this year (2019). George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

Here's wishing both Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou a prosperous year ahead and lots of happiness for their "new angel".

