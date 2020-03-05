Amy Jackson thinks her baby boy looks utterly squeezable in this photo and we agree!

Amy Jackson became a proud mummy to a baby boy in September 2019 and life seems to have completely changed for the model-actress. Amy keeps her fans updated about her son, Andreas, and shares adorable photos of him on social media that we can't get enough of.

Recently, she shared a sweet, black and white photo of Andreas on Instagram calling him 'squeezable', and cannot agree more! Check out the photo below:

Doesn't Andreas look absolutely adorable? The button nose and innocent eyes have truly stolen our heart!

Andreas' photo got a ton of sweet comments too. One Instagram user wrote, "Little muffin", another said, "He is so cute" and lots of other comments including 'delicious' and 'bite'!

Amy Jackson got engaged to her businessman beau George Panayiotou in May last year and the actress hosted a baby shower in August. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

Amy Jackson, known for films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, and Freaky Ali, has been away from the glam world for a while to focus on herself and her growing family.

