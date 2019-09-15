Amyra Dastur: Always wanted to do a mass entertainer

Actress Amyra Dastur, who next will be seen in 'Prassthanam, says she always wanted to do a mass entertainer film in her career. "It's an absolute, stereotypical Bollywood masala film. It has got our favourite heroes like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey and Ali Fazal. This film has been shot in Lucknow. It's about politics, drama and romance so, everything is there in the film," Amyra said at a press meet here on the film.

"When makers of this film approached me for the first time, I was really excited for it because this film has such a huge star cast and really good story. I haven't done a typical 'masala' film in my career so, I always wanted to do a full-fledged 'masala' film like ‘Prassthanam'," she added.

Amyra, who has featured in films such as Mr. X, Kaalakaandi, Rajma Chawal and JudgeMentall Hai Kya, said that Prassthanam has a relevant message.

"When I was thinking of doing a mass entertainer film, co-incidentally that time this film came my way. I feel this is not an over the top masala film as it has a good story with a relevant message," she said.

On her character, Amyra said that she is playing the character of an NRI girl named Shivi. In the film, she comes from the US to write a political thesis paper. She wants to know about Indian politics so, she meets Ali Fazal's character in the film and through his family, she sees all the violence and corruption which takes place in politics.

She will also be seen in Made In China.

"My family is really excited to see me in ‘Made In China' because Boman Irani is there in the film and I am a Parsi so, my family and I are really looking forward for the release of the film. I am playing role of arrogant Gujarati girl in that film. My another film titled "Koi Jaane Na' with Kunal Kapoor will release next year," she added.

Prassthanam, a political action film, is directed by Deva Katta. The film is produced by Maanayata Dutt under her own banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions.

It is scheduled to release on September 20.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates