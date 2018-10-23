Amyra Dastur: It's fun to transform, play different personalities

bollywood

Amyra Dastur, who will be seen in Mental Hai Kya and Made In India, finds it fun to transform and essay different characters on screen

Amyra Dastur/picture courtesy: Instagram

Talking about her upcoming work, Amyra said: "Both films are so different from one another and our characters in both films are poles apart. It's fun to transform and play different personalities. 'Mental Hai Kya' is a psychological thriller and Made In China is a comedy. The vibes on set are different because of the stories."

Amyra will be seen sharing screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya and Made In China. She calls the Stree actor a "wonderful human being".

"He is truly a brilliant actor and a wonderful human being... I can safely say that Raj is now a friend and I hope to do more work with him in the future," she added.

"Made In China" is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film, which also stars Boman Irani, will hit the screens on Independence Day next year. It is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

"Mental Hai Kya" is slated to release on February 22, 2019. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National Award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

