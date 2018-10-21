Amyra Dastur: Leena Yadav has brought out my best performance

bollywood

Amyra Dastur says filmmaker Leena Yadav has brought out her best performance with Rajma Chawal

Amyra Dastur

Actress Amyra Dastur says filmmaker Leena Yadav has brought out her best performance with Rajma Chawal. "I love Leena. I think she has brought out my best performance till date. She is the definition of a ‘woman on the rise' and someone who truly breaks barriers. I'm really excited about Rajma Chawal, especially now that Netflix has decided to release it worldwide," Amyra told IANS in an e-mail interaction from Mumbai.

Rajma Chawal, starring Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and Aniruddh Tanwar, will be available on Netflix worldwide on November 30. "It is a wonderful feel-good-film and you will even see Rishiji in a different light. I have worked my hardest for this film and I am absolutely confident that people will appreciate my character, Seher and the film as a whole," she added.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him. Amyra will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya and Made In China.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever