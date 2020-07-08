Amyra Dastur on Dilli: Shooting in Delhi helped ground our characters in reality

No stranger to the OTT world, Amyra Dastur is awaiting the release of Dilli, which has her sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan. "Unfortunately, in the first season, there isn't much interaction between our characters. But, I'm told our characters will steer in different directions in the second edition," says Dastur of the series that was initially titled Tandav.

Touted as India's answer to House of Cards, the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed political thriller is among the most awaited offerings of Amazon Prime Video. Dastur reveals she plays a Kashmiri girl who influences the proceedings in the capital. "My character has shades of grey and a dramatic arc. Shooting the political thriller in the heart of India's capital helped us ground our characters in reality."



Saif Ali Khan in Dilli

Having dabbled in films and digital projects, the actor admits that the long-format storytelling offers actors the advantage of character development. Dastur analyses, "In digital projects, actors are critiqued basis their work. Factors like box-office numbers or theatre occupancy don't come into play. The medium helped me break out of the just-another-pretty-face mould."

