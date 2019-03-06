Amyra Dastur on juggling six films: Tired, but have no complaints

television

Amyra Dastur talks of juggling six films, finding her foothold in Bollywood

Amyra Dastur

Even though her last release, Netflix's Rajma Chawal, may have failed to garner sufficient eyeballs, Amyra Dastur is neck-deep in work with six films on her plate. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya, she will also be seen alongside Rao in Made In China.She has a pivotal role in Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam and a lead part in Kunal Kapoor's psychological thriller Koi Jaane Na as well.

"I am tired, and need to push myself harder, but this is the age when I must [work hard]. I was shooting for Koi Jaane Na and Mental Hai Kya at the same time. Hence, travelling for them took a toll on me," says the actor.

Referring to Ranaut as her role model, Dastur says, "Together with Rajkummar, she was a house on fire. The atmosphere on set was always happy and positive. On the other hand, working on Prasthanam was a dream come true. With co-stars like Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala, I was awestruck. I was initially apprehensive about matching their [calibre], but they made me feel comfortable."

Admitting to have had a rather pale 2017, Dastur says she's more certain about the body of work coming her way now. "I am getting consistent work, and the scripts coming my way are also better. I am not worried."

