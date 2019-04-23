Amyra Dastur rocks THIS pop colour look; get yours right away

bollywood-fashion

Amyra Dastur opted for a pop coloured orange dress for an award function, and the actress has raised the fashion bar high with this sartorial

Amyra Dastur/picture courtesy: Amyra Dastur's Instagram account

Amyra Dastur attended Critics Choice awards ceremony held at a popular auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress opted for an orange thigh-high slit dress, and this pop coloured attire made the heads turn when she walked the red carpet.

Amyra Dastur also shared the picture on Instagram, and captioned it: "Lips of honey, eyes of fire [sic]"

The actress also shared the entire look, and it has taken the internet by storm.

This summer, brighten up your days with such pop coloured dresses. Its time to revamp your wardrobe with a punch of pop shades, and rule the ramp wherever you go! Check out some options right away!

A cotton dress:

Buy IandE Women's Cotton Sleeveless Knee Length Dress and beat the heat this summer. You can get this summer dress at the discounted price of Rs 399/- only. Shop here.

A floral dress:

If not a solid coloured dress, you can also buy Rudraaksha Floral Printed Knee Length Dress at the discounted price of Rs 349/- only. Shop here.

If not bold, you can also go easy breezy this season. Check out the other options to slay wherever you go!

A white striped maxi dress:

You can also buy Vajor Women's White Midi Dress and yet rule the recent trends. Get your look at the discounted price of Rs 699/- only. Shop here.

A t-shirt dress:

Wear Your Opinion WYO Women's Casual Dress T-Shirt in Solid's Plain Color at the discounted price of Rs 499/- only. Shop here.

