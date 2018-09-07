Amyra Dastur: Will provide financial help as long as they need it

bollywood

Urging lesser-privileged aspiring gymnasts to pursue the sport, Amyra Dastur on helping four girls with monetary benefits

A year-and-a-half after she took to the art of gymnastics, Amyra Dastur is now encouraging less-privileged girls to learn the sport. Dastur tells mid-day that her coach Umesh Hasolkar brought to her attention the journey of four aspiring gymnasts, who were in need of financial aid to participate in competitions and purchase the right kind of gear.

The actor, self-admittedly partial towards girls, tells mid-day, "When I found out that these girls, aged between 10 to 14 years, wanted to take up gymnastics but didn't have financial support, I requested my coach to give them the required training. I agreed to pay for the requirements. My coach was kind to offer a discounted training fee for the girls. I'll be happy to keep providing for them for as long as they pursue the sport," Dastur said.

Tripti Gokhale, one of the four girls who will benefit from Dastur's act, says, "My parents support [my decision to] pursue gymnastics. Since it is a relatively new concept in India, the training is expensive. Ma'am has supported us. For me, this is a great opportunity." The actor currently has two ventures — Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya and Prassthanam — in her kitty.

