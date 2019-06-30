An app for intimate gigs allowing musicians to set in their own living room

sunday-mid-day

With Gigmouse, an artiste can host their own gig, and not worry about how to connect with the audience

Kamakshi Khanna and Nisa Schette at one of the gigs

If you are one of those who wants to watch a gig, but not brave a crowd, then we are going to share a secret with you. Gigmouse, an Airbnb plus ticketing platform, co-founded by Raghav Kumar and Roshan Kumar, is here to arrange intimate gigs that musicians can set in their own living room, bookstore or any other space. The idea is to make concerts and gigs cosy, and bring the audience closer to the artiste. "We wanted to make a ticketing platform that enables musicians to set up their own show. This will help them economically and make 'making art' more affordable," says Raghav.

The interesting part is that the app also benefits other small-scale businesses, as it helps people sublet their spaces, and hence, earn their share fairly. "Once you have the app, it helps you connect with venue owners and audience members. The audience can directly book tickets through the app and find out about gigs happening in their cities, and they can even become hosts themselves. Gigmouse is sort of creating this community of musicians, hosts and audiences and they do a lot of promotional work for you," says singer Nisa Schette, who has been arranging her gigs through Gigmouse.



Raghav Kumar, co-founder

All the major decisions are made by the artistes themselves, from setting up the place to how many people they can invite. "We strive to create a warm session for people as well as the artiste to share their stories and speak to each other, which helps both parties," says Raghav. Their USP: there are many websites that arrange DIY sessions, but they don't have a specific ticketing platform of their own. This makes Gigmouse the first of its kind.

Log on to: gigmouselive.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates