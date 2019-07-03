An eight year old girl was attacked by a tiger in Amravati

national

A tiger attacked an eight-year-old girl injuring her in the Amravati district of Maharastra

Representation Image

An eight-year-old girl was injured after she was attacked by a tiger in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Kekdakgeda Khidki area in Dharni taluka, next to the Melghat Tiger Reserve, on Tuesday night when the girl was playing outside her house.

"It was dark and raining. The tiger caught hold of the girl from back assuming her to be an animal. However, it dropped her after locals raised an alarm," said M S Reddy, Field Director, Melghat Tiger Reserve. The girl was admitted to hospital in Amravati and is recovering, he said. According to the officer, some people have encroached upon Khidki area which is a settlement of 10 houses.

