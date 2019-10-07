An inspiring Turning Point of Life That made Sumesh a Famous YouTuber

Sumesh Kalra is a famous video maker on YouTube. He has his own channel "This is Sumesh" with whopping 1.6 Million Subscribers. Life is certainly unpredictable. Sumesh who never take things seriously at times got a trigger and yes, he turned out his complete personality, his attitude, his thinking towards life. What must have happened? Are you excited to know the reason behind the drastic change? Let’s read ahead…

Sumesh born and brought up in Patiala Punjab is a relaxed boy with no worries and no tensions at all. He used to take things lightly. He completed his school education from Devine Public School. Sumesh was one of the naughtiest students in class. He used to disturb the class by making jokes and fun of others. He was never interested in studies and thus living his life to the fullest.

After completion of his 12th exam, Sumesh took admission for a crash course. He joined Web Designing Course nearby. During the course, he met several friends. One of them suggested Sumesh to watch YouTube videos in comic category and told him that how one can make money by making such videos. Comedy was nothing new to Sumesh as he was having fantastic sense of comedy.

Meanwhile something happened which is unexpected as well as shocking. Sumesh’s best friend passed away because of thalassemia. Sumesh was in grief. Sudden thought came in his mind about the unpredictable life situations. He thought anything can happen in life and we should make use of the chances given by God to us. He immediately decided to flip his nature, his attitude and decided to live a good life worth living.

Sumesh left his Web Designing Course and dedicated his complete attention towards YouTube. With full zest he started surfing the videos and got inspired to create videos on YouTube. He created his own YouTube channel "This Is Sumesh" and started posting videos on it. Within no time he got hundreds of comments and likes on the videos that boosted his confidence.

Unfortunately, Sumesh didn’t receive any supports from his parents nor from his relatives. They resisted his decision of leaving Web Designing Course. Instead, they want him to concentrate on his course and career and help in the family business. But Sumesh refused everything and said he will give all the answers to their questions very soon.

With complete dedication and hard work, Sumesh bloomed with confidence and yes, he is here today, a successful YouTuber! Presently Sumesh is trending on Internet with his comic, fun-loving videos. He has over 1.6 Million Subscribers and the count is still going on. His Instagram handle is flooded with 35K+ Followers and are adding more.

Indeed WOW! What an achievement! Actually life teaches us so many things and yes, we should hear the call and behave accordingly. Sumesh heard the inner voice and reacted quickly which made him a victorious and self-made YouTuber.

