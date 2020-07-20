An ode to the Valley

Kashmiri folk-fusion singer Aabha Hanjura is back with a new track, Nundbane. The song, which was released by Qyuki, sees her meld traditional, exultant rhythm with evocative vocals. Released on July 9, the single is a folk number by renowned Kashmiri poet Mahmud Gami. "This is a love song from the folklore of Kashmir. We recorded it and shot the video before the lockdown in January, when we were performing at the Jaipur literature festival," she tells mid-day.

The musician says that there are a lot of love songs in Kashmiri folklore, but Nundbane is her favourite. "Its melodic content and poetry [is appealing]. It weaves visual metaphors within that, which I find beautiful. Nundbane is special because it is coming out at this time. The past few months have been difficult for everyone, and I have dealt with it with positivity and bravery."

Culturally vivacious Jaipur served as the perfect backdrop for this track, since "the song is rooted in Indian folk". "I'd describe the music as Indian folk meets Kashmiri Saaz and old-world charm. I wanted the colourful backdrops of Jaipur captured within the song."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news