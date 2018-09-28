Anand Ahuja's clothing brand Bhane is now Bhaane

bollywood

Two months ago, he opened a store in Khar and looks like it could certainly benefit from some numerology to bring in more footfalls

Anand Ahuja and Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja's hubby Anand's clothing brand Bhane is now Bhaane. Two months ago, he opened a store in Khar and looks like it could certainly benefit from some numerology to bring in more footfalls.



Sanjay B Jumaani

The couple turned to numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani to do the needful who told them to add an extra 'a' and delete the full stop in the logo. Bhaane adds up to one, which is Anand's lucky number. Numbers do matter at the box office as well as on the business front.

Over two months into his big, fat wedding with all the top Bollywood stars in attendance, Anand S Ahuja has been shuttling in and out of Mumbai. Although admitting in an interview with mid-day that his trips to the Maximum City have become more frequent, courtesy wife Sonam K Ahuja. Anand at the launch of his store told mid-day that his connect with Mumbai goes beyond Sonam. "I have been coming to Bombay even before I met Sonam; my best friends are from here. I know more people here than in Delhi. However, my work is based out of the capital. So Sonam and I will be shuttling between the two cities for the time being."

Hoping to build a brand with his fashionista wife, Ahuja further added, "Sonam and I would love to build a brand together. She gets fashion, I get fabrics. Besides her [apparel line] Rheson, she is also involved with our label."

On the professional front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. Apart from this, she will be seen sharing screen space with her actor-father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

