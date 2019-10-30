MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Anand Mahindra challenges viewers to not cry after sharing inspiring video

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 11:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Anand Mahindra said TV and social media have done us a great service.

Anand Mahindra. Pic courtesy/AFP
Anand Mahindra. Pic courtesy/AFP

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a video featuring an Indian Idol contestant named Sunny and heaped praise on the contestant who appeared on the show's auditons which were being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik, and Neha Kakkar. The contestant had sung the song 'Afreen Afreen' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. 

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who
Rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on
YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great
service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations." Take a look at his post here:

At the time of writing this article, the video had already received close to 1500 retweets and 10,000 likes.

Earlier too, Mahindra has shown his humanitarian side on Twitter. He had shared a story of a man who took his mother on a pan-India tour on his scooter. He had even offered to donate a car to the man.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

indian idolanand mahindraviral videosTwitternational news

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019: Dhananjay Munde defeats Pankaja Munde

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
EXCLUSIVE
SRK jumps to rescue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager at Jalsa Diwali bash

SRK jumps to rescue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager at Jalsa Diwali bash