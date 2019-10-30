Anand Mahindra challenges viewers to not cry after sharing inspiring video

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a video featuring an Indian Idol contestant named Sunny and heaped praise on the contestant who appeared on the show's auditons which were being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik, and Neha Kakkar. The contestant had sung the song 'Afreen Afreen' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who

Rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on

YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great

service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations." Take a look at his post here:

Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who Rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations pic.twitter.com/dbf7SFmWAj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2019

At the time of writing this article, the video had already received close to 1500 retweets and 10,000 likes.

Earlier too, Mahindra has shown his humanitarian side on Twitter. He had shared a story of a man who took his mother on a pan-India tour on his scooter. He had even offered to donate a car to the man.

A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates