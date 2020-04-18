Anand Mahindra lauds this man's 'instant suit', says he want to gift him a lungi to complete it

The Coronavirus outbreak has infected millions of people across the globe and claimed many lives prompting governments to issue lockdown orders. The order has forced offices to provide facilities for working from home. Now with professionals working from home and attending meetings through video conferences, they have resorted to wearing casual clothes. But what if a last-minute video conference is planned? One has to rush to change into work clothes and attend the meeting. A man has come up with an instant solution to this problem which men can use, which has impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra group took to Twitter to post about this man's tutorial video about 'instant suit', with the hashtag #WhatsappWonderbox. The industrialist says in the post, "I'm going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his 'instant suit."

So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I’m going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his ‘instant suit.’ ð #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/pMWB7DYBV9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2020

The post shared by the Mahindra on Wednesday garnered more than 126,400 views with over 7,800 likes and was retweeted more than 1,100 times, with hilarious reactions in the comments.

Is this for real?? Well, necessity is the mother of invention! — $hilp_$aaz (@ar_shilpz) April 15, 2020

ðð

Actually Lungi Coat combination looks quite decent ðð

ð pic.twitter.com/ZPetaY3ni3 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) April 15, 2020

May be Half of half kurta too ð — Sanjay (@Sanjay87911567) April 15, 2020

I would totally buy a female equivalent thing ð — rujuta (@ObliqueRays) April 15, 2020

Ha Ha ... Lungi & Gamucha would be a deadly combination with relaxation too. — LUV â»ï¸ð¯ð (@luvv_agarwall) April 15, 2020

Make sure it is a chequered lungi with red and yellow squares please ð. ð — Conphucious ð®ð³ (@Conphucious1) April 15, 2020

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news