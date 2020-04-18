Search

Anand Mahindra lauds this man's 'instant suit', says he want to gift him a lungi to complete it

Published: Apr 18, 2020, 14:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra group took to Twitter to post about this manâs tutorial video about 'instant suit', with the hashtag #WhatsappWonderbox

Anand Mahindra. Picture/AFP
Anand Mahindra. Picture/AFP

The Coronavirus outbreak has infected millions of people across the globe and claimed many lives prompting governments to issue lockdown orders. The order has forced offices to provide facilities for working from home. Now with professionals working from home and attending meetings through video conferences, they have resorted to wearing casual clothes. But what if a last-minute video conference is planned? One has to rush to change into work clothes and attend the meeting. A man has come up with an instant solution to this problem which men can use, which has impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra group took to Twitter to post about this man's tutorial video about 'instant suit', with the hashtag #WhatsappWonderbox. The industrialist says in the post, "I'm going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his 'instant suit."

The post shared by the Mahindra on Wednesday garnered more than 126,400 views with over 7,800 likes and was retweeted more than 1,100 times, with hilarious reactions in the comments.

What do you think about the video?

