Anand Mahindra reacts on being listed among India's cleanest promoters

Business magnate Anand Mahindra’s Mahindra Group has been placed third in a survey conducted by the Harsh Mariwala, the Chairman of Marico. The survey was conducted to determine the list of India’s cleanest promoters, to which Mahindra tweeted on Thursday calling the inclusion a "huge positive as well as a huge responsibility." The chairman of Mahindra Group further tweeted saying that the company is committed to living up to the faith that has been placed in them.

Harsh Mariwala had posted a survey last week on his Twitter page asking his 8.7 lakh followers to vote for the ‘cleanest promotors’ in India. "In your opinion, who are the cleanest promotors in India with high levels of governance?" he tweeted, adding that he will post the results after his followers send their responses within a week.

In your opinion, who are the cleanest promotors in India with high levels of governance? Do share your thoughts in a week & I’ll share the results. — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 12, 2020

After receiving more than 360 responses within a week, Mariwala took to Twitter to announce the results of the survey on Thursday where Mahindra was placed at the third spot behind Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Sons and Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro.

Here's a look at the list:

10) HDFC / Deepak Parekh

11) Biocon / Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

12) Asian paints

13) Birlas

14) Murugappa

15) DMart / Damani — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 18, 2020

Mahindra responded to Mariwala’s tweet by tagging the company’s official Twitter handle on his post and saying, "Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility. @MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing people’s faith in us..."

Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility. @MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing people’s faith in us... https://t.co/6nmKjiTDwG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2020

Mahindra’s response to the tweet has garnered more than 3,100 likes and was retweeted more than 200 times.

The survey has also placed Marico in the fourth, Harsh Goenka in the fifth and Narayan Murthy’s Infosys in the sixth position. Godrej, Bajaj, Deepak Parekh's HDFC, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Biocon were placed in the eighth, ninth, tenth, and 11th positions respectively.

