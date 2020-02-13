Search

Anand Mahindra shares a chart of activities as 'prescription for life'

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 12:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared ten points of living a happy life on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra. Picture/AFP
The concept of ikigai has gained global recognition in recent times. The book ‘Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to Long and Happy Life’ by Hector Garcia and Albert Liebermann has shared to the world the Japanese philosophy about the reason for being. Inspired from this philosophy, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared ten points of 'living a happy life.'

The Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shared 10 rules in a creative sketchnote by Tanmay Vora  on Twitter, in which he calls the philosophy, “A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine...”

The chart encourages to stay active, get in shape, smile, reconnect with nature, surround yourself with good friends, live in the moment, give thanks, don’t fill your stomach, take it slow and to follow your ikigai.

The post shared on Twitter on Wednesday, garnered over 4,000 likes and was retweeted 917 times. Many users thanked the industrialist for sharing the post.

