Anand Mahindra shares a chart of activities as 'prescription for life'

The concept of ikigai has gained global recognition in recent times. The book ‘Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to Long and Happy Life’ by Hector Garcia and Albert Liebermann has shared to the world the Japanese philosophy about the reason for being. Inspired from this philosophy, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared ten points of 'living a happy life.'

The Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shared 10 rules in a creative sketchnote by Tanmay Vora on Twitter, in which he calls the philosophy, “A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine...”

I am not very familiar with this philosophy but you don’t need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life. A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine... pic.twitter.com/mTibewNSu0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2020

The chart encourages to stay active, get in shape, smile, reconnect with nature, surround yourself with good friends, live in the moment, give thanks, don’t fill your stomach, take it slow and to follow your ikigai.

The post shared on Twitter on Wednesday, garnered over 4,000 likes and was retweeted 917 times. Many users thanked the industrialist for sharing the post.

What a share sir. Thank you! #Ikigai is translated as the reason for your being. When one does not live the life out of routine or survival, but the #purpose of one’s being is to be #happy and #cause of #happiness for #others. https://t.co/tC0H5XpNTx — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) February 12, 2020

This is fab! I have been thinking of summarising the Ikigai book with sketch-notes for some time.. someone just did it perfectly! Thanks for sharing. Visual note taking is a great approach even in corporate set-ups. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pooja Sharma ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@pujisharma) February 12, 2020

Sir, this is a very time tested successful technique for all walks of life!! Thank you for sharing!! — getCSV (@getCSV) February 12, 2020

If you can't pause and reflect there a lot you will miss in life .... Only miss because common sense anyway stays — Sistla Satyanarayana (@sistlajsr) February 12, 2020

A way to love, laugh & live life all soaked in positive Vibes. Doing what you love and loving what you do all in and by the Grace of Divine! ikigai âÂÂº — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) February 12, 2020

A way to love, laugh & live life all soaked in positive Vibes. Doing what you love and loving what you do all in and by the Grace of Divine! ikigai âÂÂº — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) February 12, 2020

What do you think of this post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates