Anand Mahindra shows in hilarious video how world will change after Coronavirus!

The outbreak of Coronavirus has made people rethink their travel plans and changed the way they greet each other. The deadly pandemic also has severely impacted the economy of the countries affected. Coronavirus is making countries go on great length to contain the virus and are making people think if the world is in for a permanent change in its course.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra had expressed this doubt in his latest post on Twitter where he shared a hilarious video of a dog buying groceries for its owner. The hilarious video shared on Tiktok shows the dog, wearing a mask and riding a toy car and buying groceries for its owner. The shopkeeper at the shop wearing a mask, fills the dog’s bag with groceries and sends the canine home.

I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently ‘reset’ due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes. This one takes the prize—I mean pooch! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/N1xDsjDmPj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2020

The video shared on Twitter on Thursday garnered more than 102,800 views with over 9,500 likes. It was retweeted more than 1,700 times already.

Here’s how people reacted:

why can't we add animals to our civilization purposes



so that animals that immune to epidemics can be lot more useful — Bharat Dharma (@BharatDharmaom) March 5, 2020

Don't u think Robots wl do better job ? Is it not time to introduce robots at home services ? Maids don't come on time, charges fluctuation kills home budget, chances of various allegations...robots may be safe alternative... — Minesh Patel ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@minesh_jsn) March 5, 2020

Human would stop a bit.. relax..retrospect..think and then move on with some positive change in life — Ganesh Shinde (@GaneshS212) March 5, 2020

Love this dog — Aswin P (@AswinP14281179) March 5, 2020

Hahah good one, was expecting shop keepers and police man to be pets and robots — Michael Antony (@MichaelAntony2) March 5, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates