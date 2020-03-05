Search

Anand Mahindra shows in hilarious video how world will change after Coronavirus!

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 16:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The industrialist shared a hilarious video of a dog buying groceries for its owner

A screengrab of the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter
The outbreak of Coronavirus has made people rethink their travel plans and changed the way they greet each other. The deadly pandemic also has severely impacted the economy of the countries affected. Coronavirus is making countries go on great length to contain the virus and are making people think if the world is in for a permanent change in its course.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra had expressed this doubt in his latest post on Twitter where he shared a hilarious video of a dog buying groceries for its owner. The hilarious video shared on Tiktok shows the dog, wearing a mask and riding a toy car and buying groceries for its owner. The shopkeeper at the shop wearing a mask, fills the dog’s bag with groceries and sends the canine home.

The video shared on Twitter on Thursday garnered more than 102,800 views with over 9,500 likes. It was retweeted more than 1,700 times already.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of the video?

