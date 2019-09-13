MENU

Anand Mahindra wants to invest in woman who sells idlis for Re 1

Updated: Sep 13, 2019, 07:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Impressed by this elderly woman's idli business, Anand Mahindra took to social media to offer help to boost her business

Anand Mahindra wants to invest in woman who sells idlis for Re 1
A still from the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter

Recently, a video an 80-year-old woman identified as K Kamalathal selling idlis with sambar and chutney for just Re 1 surfaced the internet and won the hearts of many on social media. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was one of the people who were touched by Kamalathal's gesture of feeding people for just Re 1. Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky and funny posts on social media and also for appreciating ideas and suggestions from people across the world on social media.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took interest in her business and offered to invest to help her grow. As seen in the video, she started selling idlis 30 years ago in Vadivelampalayam and sells around 1,000 idlis every day. She started selling the idlis for 50 paise and now has increased the price from 50 paise to Re 1. Anand Mahindra recently shared her story on Twitter captioning it as, 'One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I'd be happy to 'invest' in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove.’ (sic) This how the internet reacted to his post:

You see, there is a reason why Anand Mahindra has over seven million followers on Twitter.

