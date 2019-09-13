Anand Mahindra wants to invest in woman who sells idlis for Re 1

Recently, a video an 80-year-old woman identified as K Kamalathal selling idlis with sambar and chutney for just Re 1 surfaced the internet and won the hearts of many on social media. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was one of the people who were touched by Kamalathal's gesture of feeding people for just Re 1. Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky and funny posts on social media and also for appreciating ideas and suggestions from people across the world on social media.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took interest in her business and offered to invest to help her grow. As seen in the video, she started selling idlis 30 years ago in Vadivelampalayam and sells around 1,000 idlis every day. She started selling the idlis for 50 paise and now has increased the price from 50 paise to Re 1. Anand Mahindra recently shared her story on Twitter captioning it as, 'One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I'd be happy to 'invest' in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove.’ (sic) This how the internet reacted to his post:

Your gesture is highly appreciated sir

But octogenarians like her prefer to use wood that stove. And this traditional way adds more taste to the food she prepares. It will be good, if u can get her a better accommodation and bear part of her cooking expenses, cost of ingredients — Lakshmi narayan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@lachi1990) September 10, 2019

Her message of "à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ" is important.



Life isn't about accumulating resources, making money.



Its also about dedication & selfless love in serving humanity, following a natural path which was part of our culture for centuries. — à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ Bailwal (@YogeshBailwal) September 10, 2019

He’s just trying to make her life easier and save her eyes and lungs from the carbon monoxide. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — Für Elise (@elisee_fur) September 11, 2019

Sir I had tweeted this yesterday but forgot to tag you .. Thanks for making her more famous ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) September 10, 2019

District Collector of Coimbatore Mr. K. Rajamani, I.A.S, met her & felicitated her too.



Fyi sir she never uses gas stove and she will won't use too / also she wants to sell Idly for Rs. 1 untill she is alive. pic.twitter.com/in7lS35IEG — Kishore Chandran (@Kishore36451190) September 11, 2019

You see, there is a reason why Anand Mahindra has over seven million followers on Twitter.

