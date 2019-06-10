Anand Mahindra shared video of a club in Greece playing Lamberghini, Twitter hails

Published: Jun 10, 2019, 15:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

He shared to his fans about a personal experience that made him laud Indiaâs âsoft powerâ

Anand Mahindra shared video of a club in Greece playing Lamberghini, Twitter hails
Screengrab from the video

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been frequently sharing all things quirky and unusual on Twitter. His hilarious tweets quite entertain people on social media. The 64-year-old Business tycoon is currently holidaying in Greece. He shared to his fans about a personal experience that made him laud India’s “soft power”.

Mahindra tweeted saying, “Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!”

Soon the video went viral on social media and tweeple were aroused amusement and pride in equal measure.

Watch the video that Anand Mahindra had shared on Twitter here:


Tweeples began sharing other instances of people grooving to Indian beats internationally. 


Netizens were more than delighted to see desi culture making its mark globally

And then there were people who wanted to know about the behind the scene.

However, We’d love to see Anand Mahindra shake a leg, wouldn’t you?

