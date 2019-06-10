Anand Mahindra shared video of a club in Greece playing Lamberghini, Twitter hails
He shared to his fans about a personal experience that made him laud Indiaâs âsoft powerâ
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been frequently sharing all things quirky and unusual on Twitter. His hilarious tweets quite entertain people on social media. The 64-year-old Business tycoon is currently holidaying in Greece. He shared to his fans about a personal experience that made him laud India’s “soft power”.
Mahindra tweeted saying, “Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!”
Soon the video went viral on social media and tweeple were aroused amusement and pride in equal measure.
Watch the video that Anand Mahindra had shared on Twitter here:
Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this... Jai Ho India’s soft power! pic.twitter.com/F6XXAridhI— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2019
Tweeples began sharing other instances of people grooving to Indian beats internationally.
This, in a high school football game in a really small (population less than 40,000) midwestern American town pic.twitter.com/Tw8tBZMFyu— Babaji ka Cthulhu (@Xpozerlock) June 8, 2019
This was in phillipines we are world famous sir pic.twitter.com/dLOdmDVSCR— G Shruti (@Gshruti1905) June 8, 2019
Netizens were more than delighted to see desi culture making its mark globally
In London club they always punjabi MC song ð but yes I can understand how you must have felt . It always feel very nice— Shashikant Pandey (@shashiapj) June 8, 2019
Indians are probably one of the largest tourists to Greece and many other parts of world today. Indicator of our economic growth— K.Ramachandran (@_Ramachandran) June 8, 2019
Everyone is dancing to indian tunes...Jai hind— Ankur Jain (@jainankurkota) June 8, 2019
Its always a good party feeling to hear our song track on a DJ in west :)— Shashank Bharthuar (@shashank5530) June 9, 2019
And then there were people who wanted to know about the behind the scene.
Do you shake leg too?— MentalStabilitix (@Cartoonist_JB) June 8, 2019
However, We’d love to see Anand Mahindra shake a leg, wouldn’t you?
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Paris jewellery store robbed in broad daylight!