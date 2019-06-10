Anand Mahindra shared video of a club in Greece playing Lamberghini, Twitter hails

national

He shared to his fans about a personal experience that made him laud Indiaâs âsoft powerâ

Screengrab from the video

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been frequently sharing all things quirky and unusual on Twitter. His hilarious tweets quite entertain people on social media. The 64-year-old Business tycoon is currently holidaying in Greece. He shared to his fans about a personal experience that made him laud India’s “soft power”.

Mahindra tweeted saying, “Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!”

Soon the video went viral on social media and tweeple were aroused amusement and pride in equal measure.

Watch the video that Anand Mahindra had shared on Twitter here:

Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this... Jai Ho India’s soft power! pic.twitter.com/F6XXAridhI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2019



Tweeples began sharing other instances of people grooving to Indian beats internationally.

This, in a high school football game in a really small (population less than 40,000) midwestern American town pic.twitter.com/Tw8tBZMFyu — Babaji ka Cthulhu (@Xpozerlock) June 8, 2019

This was in phillipines we are world famous sir pic.twitter.com/dLOdmDVSCR — G Shruti (@Gshruti1905) June 8, 2019



Netizens were more than delighted to see desi culture making its mark globally

In London club they always punjabi MC song ð but yes I can understand how you must have felt . It always feel very nice — Shashikant Pandey (@shashiapj) June 8, 2019

Indians are probably one of the largest tourists to Greece and many other parts of world today. Indicator of our economic growth — K.Ramachandran (@_Ramachandran) June 8, 2019

Everyone is dancing to indian tunes...Jai hind — Ankur Jain (@jainankurkota) June 8, 2019

Its always a good party feeling to hear our song track on a DJ in west :) — Shashank Bharthuar (@shashank5530) June 9, 2019

And then there were people who wanted to know about the behind the scene.

Do you shake leg too? — MentalStabilitix (@Cartoonist_JB) June 8, 2019

However, We’d love to see Anand Mahindra shake a leg, wouldn’t you?

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates