Anand Mahindra's hack to make face mask at home will help you fight Coronavirus scare

While the outbreak of coronavirus has sparked an atmosphere of fear, many have started taking necessary precautions to steer clear from the contagious pandemic. On Thursday, business magnate Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an innovative solution that can come handy to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/67mLgSo0Od — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

Anand Mahindra shared a gif with his 7.4 million followers on how to easily make a face mask at home. In the gif, a woman can be seen making a face mask using everyday items such as tissue paper roll, two elastic rubber bands and a stapler.



Illustration: Atul Jain

While sharing innovative video with his followers, Anand Mahindra wrote: Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! Twittertai were highly impressed with the easy to do DIY techhnique. Hundreds of netizens took to the comments section of the post to thank the Mahindra Group Chairman for sharing the idea. While other users also shared alternative ideas to create face masks.

One user wrote, "Mast idea Sir," while another user commented: My mom said today, "so what if there is shortage of masks, we can stitch one and use i." While a third user said, "Really effective." The post has garnered nearly 2,000 retweets and about 10,000 likes.

Here's how netizens reacted to Anand Maahindra's DIY face mask idea:

We can do anything ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pallavi Tyagi (@pallavityagi27) March 11, 2020

Really effective — chandrashekhar (@cshekhar_ir) March 11, 2020

You never fail to share humorous things ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ravi NKB (@RaviNKB) March 11, 2020

U think u can beat us?? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Mrxb3aT4Cn — ChahalPahal (@ChahalPahal2) March 11, 2020

My mom said today, "so what if there is shortage of masks, we can stitch one and use it" #coronavirusindia — Vaishnavi Vasudevan (@vaishnavi_1001) March 11, 2020

What do you think about this hack shared by Anand Mahindra?

