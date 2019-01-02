Anand Tiwari: I don't believe in perfection

bollywood

Anand Tiwari who will be seen in a cameo in the finale of Imperfect -- a series he has produced -- says he does not believe in perfection

Actor Anand Tiwari, who will be seen in a cameo in the finale of Imperfect -- a series he has produced -- says he does not believe in perfection. "I don't really believe in perfection. Life is (about) continuous learning. Out of the many things I am imperfect at I wish to believe that I'm imperfect, especially when it comes to relationships, and maybe that is why one would see us writing about complex love stories," Anand told IANS via email.

He said he is also imperfect at remembering names. "I tend to forget names very easily. I can speak to a person with all confidence while calling him/her with a wrong name. My resolution for 2019 is to remember names and to rightly address everyone I come across," added the actor.

Zoom Studios' original show Imperfect is a story of Isha, a young woman who finds herself at the receiving end of life after losing her job and the man of her dreams. The story unfolds with Isha being guided by a life coach, learning to love and value herself.

Anand is really excited about his cameo in the show as his character is an integral addition in Isha's journey of finding perfection. "After all her learning through the trials and tribulations she has gone through, this character helps her put that to practice and find the true meaning of perfection! It's a fun role.

"It's always exciting to face the camera but it's extra special as this project is very close to our heart. I loved being directed by Ruchi Joshi and Vidhi Gulati, my second instance of being directed by a duo director after 'Go Goa Gone'.

Anand, who has produced the show with Amritpal Singh Bindra, said they knew the show will resonate with a large set of audience across the board.

The finale will go live on Thursday.

