Ananya Birla celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family. See Photos!

Ananya Birla took to Instagram to share a few pictures celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her family. See photos

Ananya Birla celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Pic/Instagram/Ananya Birla

Singer and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla is known for her sensational music and funky fashion sense and a proud owner of a clothing line. With everybody going crazy with Raksha Bandhan celebration, Ananya Birla took to social media website, Instagram to share her Raksha Bandhan moments with her fans. She shared a few pictures on the social media platform captioning it as 'Happy Raksha Bandhan! Fam Jam scenes are rare and so so precious. Today we promise to take care of each other through all the ups and downs! â¤ï¸ P.S. I just couldn’t be bothered to dress up today, I thought the memo said pyjamas ð also you’ve seen me all glam-ed up or urban cool - looking my best - but I think it’s important you see me looking my worst too! #happyrakshabandhan' (sic).

Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. She has been making headlines for her bold choices be it in fashion or music. She ventured out as an entrepreneur and a musician. She is an inspiration for many women in the country. Ananya Birla has created her own path and identity through her clothing brand, music and fashion sense. She is a successful entrepreneur, musician, fashion diva, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

