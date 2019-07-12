Ananya Birla launches her clothing line and it's not normal!

famous-personalities

The very talented Ananya Birla, a successful entrepreneur, musician, fashion diva, style icon is now a proud owner of her clothing line called "Never Normal"

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Ananya Birla

Singer and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla has now stunned her fans on the social media platform, Instagram breaking exciting news. Ananya Birla is known for her sensational music and funky fashion sense is now a proud owner of a clothing line. Yes, you heard it right! She took to Instagram to break the big news to all her fans in an ubercool post.

Also Read: Here's why Ananya Birla is a woman of many talents

Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. She shared this news on Instagram captioning it as 'I am super excited to announce that my women’s clothing brand collaboration with @disrupt_india is NOW LIVE! We have been working on this line that we have called 'Never Normal' since 6 months and it’s all about my style, stuff I would wear and unapologetically being who you are!!! I’ve worn a few of our pieces in these pictures! Be you. Never Normal, because what is normal anyway? It’s for all of you GameChangers!!!'

Also Read: Ananya Birla shows us a little bit of her fun side in this photo!

Ananya Birla is a successful entrepreneur, musician, fashion diva, style icon and a loving daughter and now she is also a proud owner of her own clothing line. Ananya Birla, an entrepreneur and a musician is an inspiration for many women in the country. She has created her own path and identity through her music and fashion sense. She is a successful entrepreneur, musician, fashion diva, style icon and a loving daughter. Ananya Birla is also appreciated for her fashion sense, from traditional attires to western outfits, she slays it all with elegance and poise.

Also Read: Ananya Birla shares adorable photo with great grandfather BK Birla

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates