Ananya Birla shares adorable photo with great grandfather BK Birla

famous-personalities

Ananya Birla pays homage to her great grandad BK Birla on Instagram in the most adorable way ever!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has been the talk of the town for her sensational music and style. Her Instagram account proves that she is a fierce, independent and a fun loving girl. Recently, she shared a photo on her Instagram account paying homage to her great grandfather and it is the sweetest thing you will see today!

Ananya Birla shared her cute childhood picture of her being cradled in her late great grandfather BK Birla's arms. This throwback picture shared by her is adorable is more ways than one. She captioned the picture as ''Bade Dadoji with you passing, it’s an end of an era for us, but the start of an immortal legacy of yours. You will be deeply missed. You will always forever be in our hearts. We love you. Pranam. R.I.P Bade Dadoji.'

Basant Kumar Birla, the Birla Group patriarch had passed away at the age of 98 on July 3 in Mumbai. BK Birla had been suffering from age-related ailments. BK Birla was born on January 12, 1921, and was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram - who died in October 1995 and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla. He is survived by his daughters Manjushree Khaitan and Jayshree Mohta, who run Kesoram Industries and Jayshree Tea and Industries respectively.

