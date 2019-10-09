Ananya Birla: I practise mindfulness before stepping on stage each time

Ananya Birla

I can only give my all on stage [if I can] feed off the energy of my fans, and for that, I need to be fit and in the right frame of mind. I practise mindfulness before stepping on stage each time. I work on my stamina, and on a good day can go on for 90 to 120 minutes. If I’m too tired before a show, and go on stage breathless, I can go off note. So fitness is an important part of my routine. As a child, I would swim. I took to the gym later, and also do a mix of boxing, pilates, and yoga. Meditation is a big part of my life.

Over the last four years, the aim has been to feel good instead of focus on losing weight and adding lean muscle.

Arjun Kanungo

When one must perform for two hours in a show that has you jumping and dancing, while singing, you need to be fit enough to keep your voice steady. Also, if your energy drops, the crowd can instantly sense it. I have been physically active since childhood. My mother is a Commonwealth Games medallist, and I too have been a three-time national level medallist in pistol shooting. I have also been a national level basketball player. So there isn't a phase in my life where I haven't been training or playing a sport. The skills you develop as a sportsman train you to be disciplined, and encourage you to learn new things.

I joined the gym when I was 14 years old, but before that, I have practised basketball, football, cricket and shooting. Over the years, I started adding weight-training and cardiovascular training to my routine. But, I lose muscle when I practise the latter, and hence prefer high intensity interval

training, where you work out for short bouts of time. In a week, I'll hit the gym three times, play football and basketball one day each in a week, and also practice one of the three: Taekwondo, running or skipping.

Shekhar Ravjiani

Hitting the gym regularly helps me not only pull off energetic performances, but also recover faster from the physical strain of the show itself.



After years of putting my work before everything else, including my physical well-being, I thought it was time to set the balance right.

Working out is a mood-lifter and puts me in a positive state of mind. It makes you feel more capable of managing stressful situations. Creativity is much easier to harness when you feel good from within.

For the last six months, I have managed to keep up an unbreakable routine, regardless of the travels, shows, or even the jet lag. I've noticed that sticking to a programme has made the real difference. The only way to make it a habit is by doing what you enjoy. You've got to find happiness in the process too.

Neeti Mohan

As a performer and singer, I need my breath in control all the time, and I need to keep my core activated while I sing. It was in 2013, while preparing for Bombay Velvet, and belting out jazz songs, that I had to execute diaphragm breathing. Singing utilises different muscles, especially the core and diaphragm. If I can keep the muscles strong, I can perform better. This is especially required with fast songs, like a rap, or those that need to be belted out in a high pitch. Also, when you are someone who must also dance on stage, breath-control and body posture are essential. For over 15 years, I have been actively dancing and training. I also perform yoga and aerial silk, which includes inversions.

15

Number of years since Mohan actively took to training

Shruti Haasan

As a frontwoman, on a show-day, I will practise yoga and breathing exercises, because, if I don't, I won't perform to the best of my ability. It opens up my chest and lungs, and [mobilises]my body. The more I work-out, the better I sound, and the more agile my body is on stage. I grew up with an actor-father [Kamal Haasan] who was known for being fit; one who did his stunts.

As a child, I constantly saw him prepare for roles by creating a [muscular] body, gaining or losing weight, and learning stick fighting or MMA. That motivated me. On the days I don't train, my state of mind is negatively affected. I perform cardio, flexibility exercises, and yoga.

There is always a 30-minute fitness component to my day. Regardless of whether you are an instrume-ntalist or a frontwoman, physical dexterity is required in this profession.

World Mental health day special

Anany Panday: Social media needs most cleaning

As the country celebrated five years since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Campaign, Ananya Panday used the opportunity to draw attention to social media platforms that "need the most amount of cleaning". With an array of celebrities increasingly talking about the incessant trolling that one can be subjected to online, Panday, under the #Swachhsocialmedia campaign, urged fans to refrain from abusing, or tolerating trolls. "Even one person realises that s/he shouldn't post something vile owing to my campaign, I'll feel like I've [achieved something]. We love having idols, and as an actor, I know there are a lot of young girls out there who [will] copy me," says Panday, well abreast that even at the age of 20, she is setting an example for teenagers.

Over the past three months that the actor took charge against bullying and mental harassment with her platform So Positive, Panday has understood the crucial role played by individuals who share their stories. "We've received videos of people's personal experiences as they attempted to encourage others. A particular video about an [aspiring actor], a Bengali, being subjected to mocking due to his accent, has gone a long way in inspiring others," says the actor, also pointing out that soon after she launched So Positive, Instagram too took a stand against trolls. "They made changes to their policies. If you are about to post anything that's hurtful, you will get a notification," says Panday. On her part, she switches off from social media and spends time with her loved ones, whenever she's overwhelmed with the trolling. "It is the best medicine."

