Ananya Panday 20th birthday: Student of The Year 2 actress parties with family

Ananya Panday rang in her birthday with parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Cousins Ahaan and Alanna Panday made it special for the aspiring actress

Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Student of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday, daughter of senior actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday turns 20 on October 30. The budding actress rang in her special day with her beloved family, and the pictures from the celebration are adorable! Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday shared photos from the midnight gala on Instagram that shows how Ananya is a darling of the family.

Ananya's aunt captioned the post saying: "The Pandays for Ananya Panday's 20th, love you princess, happy birthday." Present at the family gathering were – Chunky Panday's elder brother Chikki Panday with his wife Deanne. Cousins Ahaan Panday and Alanna Panday also added spark to the intimate family affair by singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for the birthday girl.

A day prior to Ananya's birthday, she received a special gift from her darling mommy Bhavana Panday. The latter surprised her with a labrador pup. The Student of The Year 2 actress shared her early birthday presents on Instagram. Bhavana also gave a sneak peek into daughter Ananya's childhood photo where she is calling her daughter the "pudding".



Check out some more photos here:



Ananya will make her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Punit Malhotra's directorial, the film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's 2012 starrer Student of The Year. The film is tentatively slated to release in May 2019.

