Ananya Panday back home after shooting: Realised how much I missed being on set

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her actioner Khaali Peeli and recently blew the candles of her 22nd Birthday in Goa with the cast and crew of her upcoming Shakun Batra directorial. The actress has finally wrapped up the two-month shoot schedule and is finally home and here's how the actress is feeling

"I just returned from goa after two months, I was shooting my next film with Shakun Batra. I was definitely nervous the first time shooting in the pandemic but once we started shooting, it was really reassuring to see that all the safety precautions were taken. I realised how much I missed being on set and in front of the camera and I’m really glad that I can get back to work now and I’m really looking forward to shooting my next with Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jaganath sir. It was definitely challenging shooting in the middle of a pandemic and being away from home for two months, but once I’m on set I’m the happiest.", says Ananya

Adding on how much Ananya missed her family she says, "I got so used to seeing my parents and sister and dogs every day because of the lockdown, so it was hard to get used to at first. And I even celebrated my birthday without them for the first time ever."

The actress didn't use anybody double for Khaali Peeli and performed action all by herself. The actress truly shocked everyone with her performance on-camera and we're rooting for the dedication Ananya has towards her craft.

The young actress has a pan-India film Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda which is an out and out actioner and we can't wait to see what's in store.

