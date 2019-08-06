Ananya Panday doesn't like that she's missing from this throwback pic shared by Maheep Kapoor

bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep shared a throwback photo on Instagram that features herself with daughter Shanaya, Seema Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana. Here's what Ananya Panday had to say about it.

A throwback picture featuring Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan, Gauri and Suhana Khan. Pic/Maheep Kapoor's Instagram account

Maheep Kapoor recently shared a throwback picture that features herself with daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana. Everybody who follows Bollywood and B-town girl gangs knows that Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya Panday are close friends and hang out together quite frequently. And Ananya Panday had something to say about the photo that didn't have her in it along with her friends!

Maheep shared the photo on Instagram with the caption "Squad" and a heart emoji. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram #Squad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onAug 5, 2019 at 10:49pm PDT

Isn't this an adorable throwback image? Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor look super cute sitting on their mothers' laps. While Shanaya Kapoor can be seen wearing jeans and a sleeveless top, Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a cute frock. Ananya Panday, disappointed of not being in the picture, commented, "Kinda missing me???" Maheep was quick to respond to her comment with a kiss and heart emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya are childhood friends. The trio is often spotted together in parties, movie outings and even take vacations together.

Many of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram followers commented on the photo too. Neelam Kothari complimented Maheep and wrote, "I like your hair like this...", while Rhea Kapoor responded with a bunch of heart emojis.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, which also starred debutante Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Ananya is now gearing up for her next release, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

In the adapted version, Kartik plays a geeky office-going man in the film, while Bhumi earlier shared that her role is close to her real self. Pati Patni Aur Woh is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously directed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

