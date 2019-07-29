Bhumi Pednekar has a nick name for Ananya Panday, and it's hilarious

bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar shared the post with Ananya Panday, and in the caption wrote Pandu

Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar calls her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Pandey, Pandu! Pandey took to Instagram to share a video from the set and captioned it, "Waiting for u @bhumipednekar." Pednekar shared the post and in the caption wrote Pandu.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Sonchiriya, celebrated her 30th birthday on July 18, Thursday. The actress celebrated her special day with close friends and family. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame actress hit her thirties on Thursday and started off her day by celebrating with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Apart from Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar is also a part of Saand Ki Aankh, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. In the film, Taapsee and Bhumi, who are playing the role of two octogenarian women - Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively from Johri, Uttar Pradesh, who took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

For the unversed, the Tomar sisters picked up a gun for their daughters at the age of 50 in the hopes of encouraging them towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to share the same fate as a lifetime of suppression. Later, the sister duo discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters. Despite all the odds, they have so far won 352 medals, in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters.

The actors wrapped up shooting for the film two months ago in April. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Talking about Ananya's future projects, Ishaan is all set to star in a film alongside Ananya Panday. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

A source revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror about the development and said: "Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters. Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together so it’s a new jodi as well."

The source further added: "Zafar feels this is the best subject and genre for him to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process."

