See Photo: Kartik Aaryan introduces Chintu Tyagi from Pati Patni Aur Woh

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, who jetted off to Lucknow recently to commence shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, shared his first look from the film as Chintu Tyagi

Pic: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been wowing his fans with his youthful roles till now. However, the rising star of Bollywood is all set to shed his cool-dude swag and instead will be seen sporting a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style moustache for his next film - Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik took to his Instagram account and shared his first look from the film as Chintu Tyagi.

Giving a sneak peek of his character from the film, the actor shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a geek look as he wore a formal blue shirt and sports a retro style moustache. He seems to be sitting in an office surrounded by piles of files. From the picture, it seems that the actor is playing the role of a government official.

"Chintu Tyagi, leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life," he captioned the picture.

The star who was last seen with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in the upcoming flick.

While Bhumi has already kick-started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently landed in the 'city of Nawabs' to start shooting for the flick. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with a cake which says, "Best Wishes for Pati Patni Aur Woh."

Kartik captioned the post, "Nawabon ka Sheher."

View this post on Instagram Nawabon ka Sheher â¤ï¸ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onJul 13, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

For this film, Kartik has ditched his usual boy next door look that he sports in most of his movies. The actor will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. He will be seen in a simpler avatar, wearing a checked shirt and trousers. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Apart from this film, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Saand Ki Aankh and Bala while Kartik will feature in Imtiaz Ali's next, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan receives a warm welcome on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from ANI