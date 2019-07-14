Kartik Aaryan receives a warm welcome on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi, will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in the upcoming flick.

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Aaryan's Instagram account

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and has just gone to Lucknow to shoot for it. The actor has been keeping his fans updated about the movie through fun Instagram posts.

Recently, Kartik shared a picture of himself while travelling to Lucknow, updating his fans that he will soon start shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. The young lad shared a dashing looking in-flight picture of himself and wrote, "#ChintuTyagi chale #Lucknow !! #PatiPatniAurWoh Kal se" (sic)."

While Bhumi has already kick-started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently landed in the 'city of Nawabs' to start shooting for the flick. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with a cake which says, "Best Wishes for Pati Patni Aur Woh."

Kartik captioned the post, "Nawabon ka Sheher."

View this post on Instagram Nawabon ka Sheher A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onJul 13, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

For this film, Kartik has ditched his usual boy next door look that he sports in most of his movies. The actor will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. He will be seen in a simpler avatar, wearing a checked shirt and trousers. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Apart from this film, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Saand Ki Aankh and Bala while Kartik will feature in Imtiaz Ali's next, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

