Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu hit the bull's eye

The makers of Saand Ki Aankh released the teaser of the film, and it's heartening to see Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in their 50s as sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in a still from the Saand Ki Aankh teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

On Thursday, the makers of Saand Ki Aankh unveiled the teaser of the film. This flick features Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu portraying the characters of living legends Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, who took up sharpshooting at the age of 50.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Taapsee and Bhumi, who are playing the role of two octogenarian women - Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively from Johri, Uttar Pradesh, who took up sharpshooting in their 50s, appear to have aced their roles.

At the age of 50, the Tomar sistes picked up a gun for the sake of their daughters in the hopes of encouraging them towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to share the same fate as a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous. They discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters. Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters.

Let's see what Taapsee and Bhumi have in store for the audience.

Saand Ki Aankh seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies. They have been quite active in sharing insights from the film. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film two months ago in April. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

