Ishaan Khatter to romance with Ananya Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar's maiden production

Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in a film opposite Ananya Panday. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak has already created his own identity in the film circuit. According to the latest buzz, Ishaan is all set to star in a film alongside Ananya Panday. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the development said, "Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters. Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together so it’s a new jodi as well."

The source further added, "Zafar feels this is the best subject and genre for him to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process."

The project will mark the entry of Ali Abbas Zafar into the production world. In the past, Zafar had directed films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the recently released Bharat. Bharat, which starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of 2019.

In an earlier interview, Zafar had opened up on his future projects. He said, "When I set out to make a film, I don't think about records. That's never my approach. It could be a hugely limiting, pressurising proposition for any film-maker, especially me because I value storytelling. I always set out to tell a story and thankfully, audiences have loved the way I'm telling my stories."

He added, "As a filmmaker, my intent towards my industry has always been to contribute towards delivering quality entertainment as well as business. The industry is making fewer true blue Hindi cinema and I intend to continue making these big scale, emotional spectacles because these are the movies (for which) the entire nation go(es) to the theatres to celebrate."

Speaking of Ishaan Khatter, he has also been approached for Kedarnath (2018) director Abhishek Kapoor's next. The film is based on the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strikes by the Indian Air Force in Balakot.

On the other hand, Chunky and Bhavna Panday's daughter Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. The romantic drama also starred Tiger Shroff and debutant Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in the official remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The remake is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

