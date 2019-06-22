Unbelievable! Ishaan Khatter changed 17 houses while growing up

bollywood

Cyrus Broacha was keen to know if he knew every broker in town as it was a remarkable feat, which few may have achieved. Ishaan Khatter replied, "17 and counting"

Ishaan Khatter and Cyrus Broacha

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter has created his own identity in the film circuit through his sheer passion and hard work towards his art. From Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds to Karan Johar's Dhadak by Shashank Khaitan, Ishaan has already proved his mettle as an actor.

Recently, Ishaan Khatter got candid in a podcast conversation with host Cyrus Broacha. On the podcast, the actor made a very unrealistic revelation to the funny man. He said that he has moved homes 17 times. Broacha was keen to know if he knew every broker in town as it was a remarkable feat, which few may have achieved. The Dhadak (2018) actor replied, "17 and counting."

View this post on Instagram You are the universe in ecstatic motion.. A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) onJun 18, 2019 at 4:58am PDT

The actor is often linked to his friend and Dhadak co-actor Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, on a show with Anaita Shroff Adjania, he opened up about he befriended Janhvi. "The first movie we watched was 'La La Land' and then we became friends soon after," he said.

Ishaan also revealed his awkward fan moment. When host Anaita Shroff asked him about the strangest place where a fan has approached him, Ishaan said: "It was in the bathroom while he was relieving himself."

On his relationship with sister-in-law Mira Rajput, Ishaan said: "Mira is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly."

Also Read: Watch video: Ishaan Khatter's basic training is all the Monday motivation you need

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates