Unbelievable! Ishaan Khatter changed 17 houses while growing up

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter has created his own identity in the film circuit through his sheer passion and hard work towards his art. From Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds to Karan Johar's Dhadak by Shashank Khaitan, Ishaan has already proved his mettle as an actor.
Recently, Ishaan Khatter got candid in a podcast conversation with host Cyrus Broacha. On the podcast, the actor made a very unrealistic revelation to the funny man. He said that he has moved homes 17 times. Broacha was keen to know if he knew every broker in town as it was a remarkable feat, which few may have achieved. The Dhadak (2018) actor replied, "17 and counting."
The actor is often linked to his friend and Dhadak co-actor Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, on a show with Anaita Shroff Adjania, he opened up about he befriended Janhvi. "The first movie we watched was 'La La Land' and then we became friends soon after," he said.
Ishaan also revealed his awkward fan moment. When host Anaita Shroff asked him about the strangest place where a fan has approached him, Ishaan said: "It was in the bathroom while he was relieving himself."
On his relationship with sister-in-law Mira Rajput, Ishaan said: "Mira is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly."
