Ananya Panday is trouble personified in this picture; here's why

Ananya Panday who debuted in Bollywood with producer Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 has garnered a huge fan base and is always in the limelight. Apart from the number of films she is currently working on, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite with brands.

On Sunday, the actress put out a collage of her pictures on social media. Donning a black full sleeve top and black shorts, Ananya looked pretty. She captioned the pictures, "here comes trouble". Needless to say, her picture received a lot of love from her fans. Check out the picture:

View this post on Instagram here comes trouble ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸ÂâÂ ï¸Â A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onNov 10, 2019 at 12:07am PST

A day earlier, the gorgeous actress had put out a glowing picture of herself. She wrote, "I think I'm in a love triangle ........... i love myself, myself loves me, me loves i."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onNov 9, 2019 at 5:48am PST

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha while Ananya Panday will be seen as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is locked for release on December 6.

The actress also has one more film in the pipeline, titled Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Both SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh revolve around love triangles. In her third film, Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen as the only leading lady.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates