Ananya Panday launches new initiative against social media bullying

On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Ananya Panday has announced her initiative, So Positive, against social media bullying, on her handle. The actress who made her debut as the 'Best student' has been vocal about the whole cause and has launched a one of its kind platform to battle it all.

Soon after the announcement, Ananya also shared the logo of the initiative, which reflects the philosophy of the initiative. Posting a video on her social media handle, Ananya Panday announced her new initiative as a Digital Social Responsibility (DSR). Illustrating all the struggles and battles the actress has to fight each day, Ananya's initiative is surely the first step in the right direction to fight what every teenager deals with on social media.

So Positive is an original cause taken up by Ananya, which is backed with substantial data, research and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. The initiative's prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and is very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by those who have been on the receiving end of destructive criticism.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya's initiative is centred around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as the government and lawyers, to name a few.

Ananya has been receiving immense appreciation for Student of the Year 2. The actress is a sought-after name for brands and she is already the face of one of the most iconic brands of all times. Entering Bollywood as a young star and creating a mark for herself with her promising debut along with a winning streak all across, Ananya has been vocal for the cause. Hence, Ananya's announcement is a great responsibility.

To capture it all, So Positive wants to build a community which is against social media bullying where Ananya Panday sure is carrying the baton with her initiative.

