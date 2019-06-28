Here's how Ananya Panday strikes a balance between personal and professional life

bollywood

Apart from the number of films she is currently working on, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite for brands that want her as the face for their lines

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been creating waves ever since her successful debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress has garnered a huge fan base in a very short span of time and is always in the limelight. Apart from the number of films she is currently working on, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite for brands that want her as the face for their lines. However, the young lady makes it a point to strike a balance between the shoot life and personal life.

She says, "Actually, I have realized that I am super close to the people I have worked with and grown up with and I feel like they will always have my back and they have never treated me differently and they have treated me now the exact way they treated me back in school. I think even if you are treated a certain way, it's important to go back to your normal life. Just think about things other than films and you have to disconnect it after a certain point of time. At such a young age, it's so easy to be carried away, that you are treated a certain way. It's very important to have your own self. You have to be like treated normally, you cant get treated like a celeb."

Ananya is already amidst shooting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Not only is the actress in a celebratory mood post the success of her debut, but she also cannot contain her happiness while she shares, "I am really happy and really grateful. I have got a lot of love from my friends, my family and especially, in the industry whom I really look up to like Shah Rukh Sir, Zoya and Sajid Nadiadwala sir so I am extremely grateful and I am really really feeling super blessed right now."

