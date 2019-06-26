Watch Video: Ananya Panday imitate her father Chunky Panday's 'I'm joking!' dialogue

bollywood

In the video, we can see Ananya Panday imitate her father Chunky Panday's one of the most iconic dialogues from his film.

Ananya Panday is casting a spell with her promising recent debut where she emerged as the best student of the year. The promising debutant is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, and in this BTS video from a magazine shoot, we can see the actress imitate her father's one of the most iconic dialogues from his film.

Ananya recently donned the digital June cover of a leading digital magazine. For the same, she did five never-tried-before interesting. From trying a tongue twister sentence to doing Hula Hoop for 30 seconds, and from guessing Bollywood movie dialogues to drawing something with her left hand and applying lipstick while being blindfolded, the actress did it all!

The actress surely enjoyed doing all these things where the video is proof. To rule all the actions, the icing on the cake was Ananya trying to imitate her father's "I'm joking" dialogue.

The teen sensation is already a social media star. She is a millennial sensation as her Instagram is filled with an array of exciting posts with her witty captions which makes her more relatable to her audience and her Insta family of 3 million.

Even before her debut, the actress was creating all the right buzz, and with her promising debut created a rage among the younger audience. The starlet is already amidst shooting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans across quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.

Not only is the actress in a celebratory mood post the success of her debut, but she also cannot contain her happiness while she shares, "I am really happy and really grateful. I have got a lot of love from my friends, my family and especially, in the industry whom I really look up to like Shah Rukh Sir, Zoya and Sajid Nadiadwala sir so I am extremely grateful and I am really really feeling super blessed right now."

