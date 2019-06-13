Ananya Panday's latest sartorial choice is winning hearts

bollywood

In a recent photo shoot, Ananya Panday donned a fierce and stylish look wearing a black knee-length glossy scaled pantsuit, highlighted with sparkly details

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is not just casting her spell with her promising recent debut where she emerged as the best student of the year, but is also marking her presence with the style game. The teen sensation is the new found 'IT' girl of Bollywood and was seen donning an outfit that declares her as the most stylish, for sure!

In a recent photo shoot, the sensation donned a fierce and stylish look wearing a black knee-length glossy scaled pantsuit, highlighted with sparkly details. Ananya completed the look with a belt to accessorise along with sleek open hair and peachy make-up. She rocks each and every outfit and treats her fans with beautiful glimpses of her looks, so she did with this utmost style.

Much before her debut, the actress was seen creating an impact with her sartorial choices which was already the talk of the town. Through the promotions for her debut, the teen sensation was also seen capturing the attention of the audience with her fashion choices - from ethnic to super chic! Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of many iconic brands from across the world which has made her the most sought-after brand ambassador amongst the companies and she already has a list of brand endorsements to her credit.

Not only brands and movies but the actress has emerged as a strong influencer with her presence across social media and has a huge fan-base. Owing to the humongous fanbase across social media, the tinsel town newbie is already blazing in the entertainment industry. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Who which is all set to release in theatres on December 6, 2019.

Also read: Photos: Ananya, Janhvi, Khushi, Karisma make merry at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates