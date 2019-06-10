Photos: Ananya, Janhvi, Khushi, Karisma make merry at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's 34th birthday bash sure was a starry affair. Along with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor, the who's who of B-town including Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, attended the party

Karisma Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor; Khushi, Ananya, Shanaya, Janhvi. Pics/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday, June 9. The Veere Di Wedding actress received a lot of love and affection from her family and close friends throughout the day, and Sonam enjoyed her special day with her dear ones.

Sonam also threw a birthday brunch later that day, and several of her friends from the industry attended the party and let their hair down. Some of the most popular faces at the party were Karisma Kapoor, who's making her digital debut with the web series Mentalhood, Sonam's cousins Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, B-town newbie Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Masaba Gupta, sister Rhea Kapoor and, of course, husband Anand Ahuja.

Karisma Kapoor shared tons of moments from the fun party on her Instagram account. She shared pictures with the birthday girl and other guests and wrote, "Special Sunday with Sonam ! #sundaybrunch #birthdaygirl @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor what a fun afternoon"

Karisma shared pictures with the younger B-town crowd as well. She captioned the photo as, "Dolls @janhvikapoor @khushi05k #keepsmiling"

View this post on Instagram Dolls ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @janhvikapoor @khushi05k #keepsmiling A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 9, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

Ananya Panday, who was super excited to meet her favourite actor Varun Dhawan, took to Instagram to post a picture with the Kalank actor. She wrote, "Forever Fave!!!"

The younger B-town crowd, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday made quite an impression at the brunch, too.

Take a look at a few other pictures from the fun brunch!

Looks like Sonam Kapoor's 34th birthday was very well spent indeed! On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salman.

See photos: Siblings - Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula at Sonam Kapoor's birthday brunch in Juhu

