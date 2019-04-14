Ananya Panday on her Bollywood debut: The industry needs new people all the time

bollywood

Newcomer Ananya Panday, who is set to make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, believes the film industry thrives if there is competition between the actors

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunkey Panday, said the entry of new talents in the industry only motivates the others to work hard. "I love competition and you can see that in the film. Competition is so much fun. It is very motivating for having new people. The industry does need new talent all the time," Ananya told reporters Friday at the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2.

The film, directed by Punit Malhotra, also features Tiger Shroff and another newcomer, Tara Sutaria. It follows the lives of students of St. Teresa College as they all vie for the Student of the Year trophy. Tara Sutaria said, "I don't think competition is going to be unhealthy. It is going to be healthy. I am excited. I have seen a couple of films and you will see our film."

The film, produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions, is a sequel to 2012's "Student of the Year", which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both Ananya and Tara are excited to be making their debut with "Student of the Year 2".

"I can't imagine I'm here. This day feels like a dream. This is very surreal. I am grateful to Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra. I am just too excited," Ananya said. Student of the Year 2 will hit the theatres countrywide on May 10.

