Student of The Year 2: Karan Johar introduces Tara Sutaria as Mia

The trailer of Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will release on April 12. On Thursday morning, Karan Johar introduced Tara's character name - Mia

The makers of Student of The Year 2 are generating curiosity around the film by sharing various pictures and posters from the film, giving a sneak-peak into St. Teresa's College and its student. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The latter two will be making their debut with this Punit Malhotra directorial, Student of The Year 2.

On Thursday morning, Karan Johar shared Tara Sutaria's poster from the film, thus introducing her character from this college-drama. Dressed in a silver hot-pant, pink crop top with a plunging neckline and a white jacket over it, this is Tara Sutaria as Mia from Student of The Year 2. Karan Johar captioned the picture as: "Ready to create a storm in St. Teresa, introducing the gorgeous @tarasutaria__ as Mia! [sic]"

Tara Sutaria looks refreshing in this picture and her camaraderie with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday will be interesting to watch out for in the film, which was evident on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6.

The film's makers have also revealed the date of the film's trailer launch. Student of The Year 2's trailer will be unveiled on April 12, in the presence of Karan Johar, students - Tiger, Ananya and Tara. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will make their acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

Karan Johar also shared Tiger Shroff's poster from the film. He wrote, "He's got the 'eye of the tiger' & he's not stopping at anything but the finish line."

Student of The Year 2 is a sequel to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut film, Student of The Year (2012).

Well, both the debutants have already bagged their second film, even before their debut release. Ananya will be sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978). On the other hand, Tara will star opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100 Hindi remake. Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 and Siddharth Anand's next co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

