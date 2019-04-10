Student Of The Year 2: Batch of 2019 awaits all the fans out there!

bollywood

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria-starrer, Student Of The Year 2 to release on May 10, and the makers have planned a surprise for the fans

Punit Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

The batch of 2019 - Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, along with the makers of Student Of The Year 2, have planned a surprise for all the fans out there! The students have posted a cryptic post on Instagram, leaving the audience intrigued about the film. Are they releasing a trailer, or just giving out the glimpse with a one-minute-teaser? Well, only time can tell. But here's what the students have posted on social media.

While Ananya captioned it: "Dare you to not swipe left! Stay tuned, Batch of 2019 awaits! [sic]," Tara Sutaria wrote: "Nostalgia feels anyone? Stay tuned! [sic]"

Not only this, but the debutante also shared a blast from the past. The team started shooting on April 9, 2018, and Ananya shared an emotional post. She wrote: "Leaning on each other for a year now 9th April 2018 - our first day of shoot!!! Every day since then has been nothing less than magical and now there’s just one month to go for the film to release!!! I can never thank you enough @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies #SOTY2 [sic]"

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will make their acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. Well, both the debutants have already bagged their second film, even before their debut release. While Aanya will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tara will star opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100 Hindi remake.

Tiger Shroff, on the other side, will be seen in Baaghi 3 and Siddharth Anand's next co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

