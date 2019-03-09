Student Of The Year 2: Alumnus Alia Bhatt grooves with student Tiger Shroff

bollywood

Alia Bhatt-Tiger Shroff wrap up SOTY2 dance number, titled Hookup Song, under Farah Khan's tutelage

Alia Bhatt, Pic/Instagram and Tiger Shroff

While it remains to be seen whether Karan Johar's original 'students' Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra return to their alma mater, the third student - Alia Bhatt - has shot for her portion in the Punit Malhotra-directed Student Of The Year 2.

The actor recently wrapped up the dance number that sees her teaming up with the film's male lead Tiger Shroff. Keen that the track - titled The Hookup Song - become an anthem à la The Disco Song from 2012 original, Johar roped in choreographer-friend Farah Khan to give shape to the track. It has been visualised as an edgy club number, complete with neon lights and graphic-laden background.



Farah Khan and Punit Malhotra

Khan says the Vishal-Shekhar creation is special as it marks her first collaboration with Shroff, arguably the best dancer in Bollywood today. "I was impressed with Tiger's dedication; he would rehearse so many times before his shot. He is an excellent dancer. I have styled his steps with a Govinda-Karisma [Kapoor] touch to them - a mix of massy and classy."

Matching steps with Shroff is no mean feat, and the choreographer is all praise for Bhatt. "I remember choreographing Alia on her first day of shoot for Student Of The Year.

From Radha to here, her dancing has improved by leaps and bounds. Initially, Alia was apprehensive about working with Tiger, but she was perfectly in sync. We have made her perform some cool stunts in the song, including sliding down a pole." It is likely to be used as a promotional song for the Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer.

