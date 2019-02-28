Student of The Year 2: Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff to do a dance number

bollywood

Alia Bhatt will do a fun dance song with Tiger Shroff in Student of The Year 2

Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt

Original student, Alia Bhatt will do a dance number with Tiger Shroff in Student of The Year 2, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. The second installment of Student of The Year marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday with Tiger Shroff. Ananya is the daughter of senior actor Chunky Panday.

Alia Bhatt will start shooting for the song next week with Tiger Shroff, which is said to be a fun dance number. If things work as planned, the makers might also get other ex-students, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra for this dance number.

Giving some more information about this song, a source close to the film told the tabloid, "Farah Khan will be choreographing the song which only features Alia. The film's team is figuring out ways to incorporate her co-stars from the first film, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the sequel. Both actors are expected to shoot their portions in the coming weeks too. Alia and Tiger's song will be shot over one week on a grand set that is being put up at a suburban studio."

Apart from this song, Alia Bhatt has a schedule of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure, Brashmastra to be wrapped up with Ranbir Kapoor. Post this, she will commence shooting for Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will retain the original Sadak actors- Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt is Sadak 2. Not just this, she also has Abhishek Varman's Kalank with Varun Dhawan. The 25-year-old has finished shooting for Kalank and had shared snaps from the film's set on Instagram. Well, that's not the end, the Raazi actor also has Karan Johar's directorial period drama, Takht in her kitty.

Now, that's an amazing line-up of films!

