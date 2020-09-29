Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli: Don't view it as a compromised release

Her second year at the movies may have been unexpectedly sluggish due to the pandemic, but Ananya Panday is determined to make up for the lost time. Nestled in Goa, the actor is juggling two distinct worlds as she shoots Shakun Batra's yet-untitled domestic noir and promotes her upcoming actioner, Khaali Peeli.

Excited as she was to return to the familiar surroundings of a set, Panday admits shooting in the current scenario can be daunting. "Initially, I was scared to shoot in the midst of a pandemic. I am paranoid and make sure I take all the necessary precautions. But it was reassuring once I came on the sets and saw the way the crew was ensuring everyone's safety," says the actor, who is currently filming her portions with Siddhant Chaturvedi.



A still from Khaali Peeli

After playing characters closer to herself in the past two outings, Panday believes Khaali Peeli helped her discover a world far removed from her own. "Pooja [her character] is a badass and a trouble-maker. It's liberating to play a fearless character. It's the first time that I have attempted action on screen. I felt charged up after performing the stunts and kicks; it gave me the confidence that I can pull off an action film in the future."

The Ishaan Khatter-starrer, though initially designed for a theatrical run, is set to drop on Zee Plex on October 2. One to head to theatres every Friday during her growing up years, Ananya Panday swears by the charm of the big screen but is quick to admit that the digital release is a prudent move in the current times. "We did want to watch the film on the big screen, but I don't view it as a compromised release. We want to entertain the audience who are confined within their homes. As long as they watch the film, we have no complaints. That said, there is no [greater joy] than watching a movie in a theatre. I miss going to the cinemas every Friday."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news