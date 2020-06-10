Ananya Panday on working with Vijay Deverakonda: It is actually scary as it is my first pan-India film

The coming together of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday for a film seems really exciting and intriguing. It was February 20, just a few weeks before the lockdown, when the actress took to her Instagram account to share some pictures with the Southern star where they both could be seen reading the script.

Panday was happy, blessed, and excited to be a part of a Pan-India film. She uploaded a post on Instagram and shared some candid pictures with the actor and the team of the film, tentatively titled Fighter. Have a look right here:

And now in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she spoke about her excitement about this film and how Deverakonda's fans will see him in a completely different avatar. Speaking about it it, the actress said, "I am so excited. It is such a different film for me. It is actually scary as it is my first pan-India film because it is in five languages. And it is kind of scary to step into so many industries with just one film. I feel lucky and blessed that I have that opportunity."

She added, "Vijay's fans, especially, are going to be really excited because he is in a completely different avatar in this film. I am really grateful to Charmee and Puri sir for giving me this opportunity." She then spoke about the actor and how she met him at the Dharma office. "I had just watched Arjun Reddy. I really liked his performance. I felt like his performance was really good. Then I went to Dharma for a meeting and he was there," she stated.

She continued, "I was like I just watched the film and he is here. Sometimes I forget that I am an actor also and I get like, 'Oh My God this actor is in front of me'. So that was my first meeting with him. Then I met him once after the film was finalised. He is so different from what he is on screen. On-screen he has like this, really powerful presence and he is strong and tough. In-person, he is very soft-spoken, very kind and quiet."

The blockbuster success of Arjun Reddy, which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi last year, made Deverakonda a Pan-India star. He went on to star in films like Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover later. Coming back to Panday, she had two successes in 2019 in the form of Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. On June 12, her film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli, was slated to release but will now come out on a new date.

And in case you've forgotten, she painted the posters of the film all by herself and even shared a beautiful picture on Instagram:

She also has a film with Shakun Batra coming up next year on Valentine's Day that stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well.

