Ananya Panday turns 22: Chunky Panday, Suhana Khan shower love on the birthday girl

It's Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday's 22nd birthday today and the young diva has been getting a lot of love and good wishes from her dear ones. Papa Chunky Panday was among the first ones to take to social media to wish his darling daughter on her special day.

Sharing a cute photo with Ananya, Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy happy happy happy birthday my love"

Several people sent birthday wishes to Ananya on Chunky's post. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday darling @ananyapanday", while Wardha Khan Nadiadwala said, "v v v HBD to super star @ananyapanday" and Neelam Kothari and Dino Morea, too, wished the young star.

Mum Bhavana Pandey, too wished her baby girl on Instagram by sharing a lovely photo of Ananya. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl!!!! Love you the mostest!!!! Keep smiling!!! Keep shining!!!!"

Ananya Panday's BFF, Suhana Khan, posted a picture with Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio looks ready to party in the picture.

Ananya Panday's Student of the Year 2 co-star, Tiger Shroff, shared a photo with the birthday girl and wrote, "Eat lots of food today!"

Shanaya Kapoor's mum, Maheep, wished her daughter's bestie with a series of throwback photos and videos. Check out this adorable picture of Shanaya and Ananya when they were little girls!

Deepika Padukone had a warm birthday wish for her younger co-star. Here's what she posted:

Ananya's Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter shared a post for her and wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine girl —> swipe to see her happy feet dance"

Here's wishing Ananya Panday a very happy 22nd birthday!

On the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda that's tentatively tilted Fighter.

